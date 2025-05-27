Dodgers-Brewers Called 'Potential Fits' For 3.41 ERA Starter
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation is starting to get a little bit healthier.
Milwaukee recently got Aaron Civale back and Brandon Woodruff and José Quintana aren't too far away from making their returns to the mound. Nestor Cortes won't be back until at least after the All-Star Break. While this is the case, there does seem to be at least some sort of decision coming Milwaukee's way.
The Brewers already made a tough decision over the last week by sending Logan Henderson down to the minors with all of the pitching the team has.
While this is the case, CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson had the Brewers among "potential fits" for Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Andrew Heaney along with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.
"No. 7. Andrew Heaney, LHP, Pittsburgh Pirates," Anderson said. "Heaney's season is a Rorschach test for how one evaluates pitchers. On the one hand, he's done a good job of keeping runs off the board with his west-east approach. On the other hand, his strikeout rate has cratered by two batters per nine innings compared to last season.
"Teams are more likely to concern themselves with the second part of that matter, which is notable given they already viewed him with skepticism (he had to settle this offseason for a one-year pact worth just over $5 million). Even so, there's only so much starting pitching to go around. Heaney is a tolerable back-end option, particularly in the right environment. Potential fits: Giants, Dodgers, Brewers."
This doesn't seem very likely. Pittsburgh is in the division and the Brewers already seemingly have a surplus. Heaney has been good this season with a 3.41 ERA in 11 starts, but it does seem unlikely that he will end up in Milwaukee despite the speculation.
