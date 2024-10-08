Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Dodgers Called 'Obvious Fit' For Brewers Superstar Potentially Parting Ways Club

Milwaukee will likely lose the star this winter

Stephen Mottram

Oct 3, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) takes out Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) during the sixth inning of Game 3 of National League wild-card series on Thursday October 3, 2024 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Jovanny Hernandez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Jovanny Hernandez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
A Milwaukee Brewers impending free agent has once again been linked to the big-spending, powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers will likely be in the news cycle throughout the winter until their top-free agent signs somewhere. The rumor mill has already been churning, and the latest report suggests more bad news for Brewers fans.

"The fit between (Willy) Adames and the Dodgers is obvious," FanSided's Robert Murray wrote Tuesday morning. "Los Angeles lacks a long-term shortstop and despite a record-setting spending spree last offseason, should have money to spend this winter because of how Shohei Ohtani structured his 10-year, $700 million contract. Adames has history with Dodgers executive Andrew Friedman from their time with the Tampa Bay Rays. Friedman has also tried to trade for Adames in recent years, with the Brewers deciding to hold onto the shortstop instead."

Adames hit .251 with 65 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games this season.

Although the stars may align for the 29-year-old to find a new home with Los Angeles, Brewers owner Mark Attanasio will still try to retain Adames but knows the team's financial limitations will come into play.

