Dodgers Could Snatch Brewers' Projected $200 Million Star In Free Agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers likely will be a threat to the Milwaukee Brewers this winter.
Milwaukee and Los Angeles both are considered among the top teams in the National League and either very well could represent the league in the World Series. Both the Dodgers and Brewers are that good.
Once the season ends, that's when chaos will break out. Free agency eventually will arrive this winter and the Brewers have a major piece that will be available in star shortstop Willy Adames. It's unclear if he will return and FanSided's Robert Murray mentioned the Dodgers as a possible threat to sign him.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers have long been speculated as a potential fit for Adames," Murray said. "After all, there is a connection between Adames and Andrew Friedman from their days with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Dodgers have shown trade interest in Adames in recent years. And the Dodgers just so happen to need a shortstop in the offseason.
"Signing Adames is going to be expensive, perhaps as much as $200 million. But if there’s any organization that has proven it will spend money to acquire star players, it’s the Dodgers. Just look at this past offseason, where the Dodgers added Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Teoscar Hernandez, and others to a roster that already featured Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, among others. Adding Adames would further stretch the payroll to record levels, but it would lock up the shortstop position long-term and further bolster the Dodgers’ World Series odds."
Milwaukee and Los Angeles certainly will compete against each other in the season and it sounds like it could do so in the offseason as well.
More MLB: Astros Surprisingly Listed As Possible Suitor For Brewers' $216 Million Star