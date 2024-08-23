Dodgers DFA All-Star, Five-Time Gold Glover; Brewers Should Pounce On Opportunity
There is a strong likelihood that the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers see each other in the postseason, and the latter may have given the Brew Crew a weapon for October.
The Dodgers may have one of the best rosters in Major League Baseball, which can lead to some great players being designated for assignment that would still be an impact player on most rosters across the league. That may be the case here, as Los Angeles decided to part ways with a decorated veteran with multiple gold glove awards to his name.
"Sources: The Dodgers have designated Jason Heyward for assignment," FanSided's Robert Murray reported Thursday afternoon.
Heyward hit .208 with 18 extra-base hits including six home runs, 28 RBIs and a .682 OPS (91 OPS+) in 63 games this season.
The outfielder could be a depth option for Milwaukee and is a left-handed bat which could come in handy in the postseason following the loss of superstar Christian Yelich.
Although Heyward hasn't been the best version of himself this year, the 35-year-old should still be considered by the Brewers front office for a limited role, possibly being brought into the lineup when it favors the pitching matchup. He hit .269 with 15 home runs and a .813 OPS (118 OPS+) last season so he could still catch lighting in a bottle down the stretch should he find his 2023 form.
It's rare to receive quality external reinforcements at this point in the season, so Milwaukee should jump on the opportunity and take a chance on the former World Series Champion, even if it starts as a minor league deal.
