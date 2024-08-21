Dodgers, Giants, Blue Jays Among Teams Who Reportedly Could Target Brewers Superstar
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the most well-rounded rosters in Major League Baseball, but that may not be the case after the 2024 campaign.
The upcoming free agent group is stacked with talent and Milwaukee's shortstop Willy Adames is expected to be one of the better names available. The 28-year-old will likely be offered a hefty contract, and one insider thinks it will be a check that the Los Angeles Dodgers and two other teams are willing to sign.
"A number of top shortstops have hit free agency in recent years, with Corey Seager, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson all cashing in with big free-agent deals," MLB.com's MarkFeinsand wrote Wednesday morning. "Coming off another strong offensive season, Adames will be the top shortstop available this winter, and although his defensive metrics haven’t been as strong in 2024, he remains a solid fielder. Potential Fits: (Toronto) Blue Jays, Dodgers, (San Francisco) Giants."
Adames is hitting .252 with 40 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 85 RBIs and a .784 OPS (116 OPS+) in 125 games this season.
The shortstop is among the best middle infielders hitting free agency this winter. Another report indicates that he could land a contract anywhere between $100 million to $200 million -- a price Milwaukee likely won't be able to afford.
For now, Adames is likely focused on the Brewers' postseason run but the 28-year-old may be starting to think about the next city he'll call home if he chooses not to return to Milwaukee.
