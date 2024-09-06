Dodgers Predicted To Make Blockbuster Signing, Poach From Brewers This Offseason
Although the offseason is still over a month away, the Milwaukee Brewers could be counting down the days before losing arguably the best player in their organization.
In an early prediction of next season's rosters, the Brewers notably didn't have their best impending free agent in the lineup. One insider believes Milwaukee won't retain their slugger, who was rumored to be suiting up for the Los Angeles Dodgers next year.
"The Dodgers trading for Willy Adames was a popular hypothetical last offseason, and now they can simply push to sign him in free agency," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Friday morning. "That would allow Mookie Betts to stay in right field, and it would give the team another 30-homer threat in the middle of the lineup."
Adames is hitting .253 with 58 extra-base hits including 29 home runs, 100 RBIs and a .807 OPS (OPS+) in 140 games this season.
In Reuter's prediction, the Brew Crew slid third baseman Joey Ortiz to shortstop, moved outfielder Sal Frelick to third then realigned their outfield to have Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio and Garrett Mitchell.
It's no surprise that Milwaukee isn't favored to keep Adames, but seeing him move to the powerhouse Dodgers would be the worst-case scenario for the Brewers, as the two teams could see each other in the playoffs perennially.
Although it's just an early prediction, the 29-year-old could move to the West Coast this winter.
