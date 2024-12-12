Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Dodgers 'Would Like' To Acquire Brewers' Projected $8.4 Million All-Star

Should the Brewers consider a deal with Los Angeles?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 16, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The 2024 Major League Baseball Winter Meetings are nearing their end and there has been plenty of massive moves made.

The New York Mets took the cake by signing Juan Soto to a massive $765 million deal but that isn't the only big deal that has gotten done. The New York Yankees signed Max Fried to a $218 million deal and the Boston Red Sox landed Garrett Crochet in a trade with the Chicago White Sox among other moves.

Milwaukee was actually interested in Crochet, but the Red Sox blew Chicago away with a massive four-prospect offer.

What's next for the Brewers now?

There still are plenty of affordable free agents out there that Milwaukee could target to bolster the team around the edges. There still are teams out there that would like to pull off a trade with the Brewers. Milwaukee still has star closer Devin Williams on the roster and the Los Angeles Dodgers "would like" to land him in a deal, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.

"The Dodgers clearly want to retain Teo Hernandez after he sees his FA value," Bowden said. "Would like to trade for Devin Williams or sign Tanner Scott...win the sweepstakes for Roki Sasaki and do everything they can to repeat. And by the way, they were never in on Soto despite meeting with him."

Los Angeles continues to be linked to Williams but it's unclear if Milwaukee is open to a deal. Williams is estimated to make just $8.4 million in 2025 before free agency. That's a cheap enough price that it's worth keeping him at least until the trade deadline.

