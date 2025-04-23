Don't Look Now: Brewers Superstar Is Red-Hot
The Milwaukee Brewers have been pretty good to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season despite all of the pitcher injuries and some slow starts offensively.
Milwaukee's rotation has started to get some arms back into the mix and the offense has started to turn a corner. One guy who has completely turned things around over the last week is outfielder Christian Yelich.
He had a pretty slow start to the season, but his confidence has seemingly never wavered. He recently talked about the early struggles and made it clear that he will be alright and that he knew what he needed to do to turn things around.
Well, that's now seeming pretty obvious. He's been red-hot in his last seven games and is 10-for-25 over that stretch. His slash line over his last seven games is .400/.500/.720 with two homers, nine RBI, two stolen bases, two doubles, and six runs scored.
It's tough to do much more than that throughout a seven-game stretch. Milwaukee is 5-2 over those seven games and is starting to look like the team some hoped it could be in 2025. Imagine what this team is going to look like with Yelich looking more like himself, Caleb Durbin providing an offensive spark at third base, and more pitchers returning including Tobias Myers and Brandon Woodruff? Things are trending in the right direction and this is a team that can be dangerous later on in the season.
