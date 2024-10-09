Ex-Brewer States That He 'Hates' City Of Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers have yet another reason for disdain against a former member of the franchise following his choice words for the city.
While it's common for ex-players to dislike the club they previously played for, hating the city is an entirely different story. One member of the 2023 Brewers shockingly took a jab at Milwaukee, fueling a pre-existing hatred between both parties.
"It's part of sports, these fans they can react to you however they want," Jesse Winker told media Tuesday night. "They pay the tickets. They're the veins and the life of our sport... but I'll hate the city of Milwaukee forever."
Winker hit .199 with six extra-base hits including a single home run, 23 RBIs and a .567 OPS (59 OPS+) in 61 games for Milwaukee in his one season with the club last year.
Last week, shortstop Willy Adames and Winker were involved in an on-field altercation in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card series against the New York Mets, which highly publicized their beef with each other.
The Brewers shortstop told Winker to "meet him in the parking lot" after the game in between their verbal altercation, which the Mets outfielder ignited.
Winker is under team control through the end of the season, so his next appearance in Milwaukee is unknown at the time, but surely his comments will stick until then.
