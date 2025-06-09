Ex-Brewers 7-Year MLB Veteran Quietly Signed With White Sox
The Milwaukee Brewers recently moved on from seven-year big league veteran Tyler Alexander and it didn't take long for him to find a new home.
Milwaukee designated Alexander for assignment to make room on the roster recenty for José Quintana. He had a 6.19 ERA across 21 appearances with the Brewers this season. This was his first big league action with the Brewers. He spent the first five years of his career with the Detroit Tigers. He spent the 2024 campaign with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Brewers moved on from Alexander and he quickly landed with the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, as shared by the team.
"Prior to today’s series finale vs. Kansas City, the Chicago White Sox agreed to terms with left-handed pitcher Tyler Alexander on a one-year, $760,000 contract and placed left-hander Jared Shuster on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 5) with a blister on his left hand," the White Sox announced. "To make room for Alexander on the 40-man roster, the White Sox transferred left-hander Fraser Ellard to the 60-day injured list."
He got into the action for Chicago on Sunday night and allowed one earned run across three innings of work. The Brewers recently moved on and it wasn't too shocking. Now, he has another shot with the White Sox. Hopefully, he can bounce back and stick around.
After his one outing with the White Sox he now has a a 5.95 ERA overall across 22 appearances in 2025.
