Ex-Brewers Ace Corbin Burnes Lands $210 Million Blockbuster Deal With NL West Foe
Former Milwaukee Brewers right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes -- the prize of this year's starting pitcher's free-agent market -- has finally found his next landing spot.
After waiting for several star pitchers to sign, such as Blake Snell with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Fried with the New York Yankees, Burnes's two most interested franchises became the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays.
Shockingly, neither club looking to land the highly coveted hurler succeeded. However, the Giants lost Burnes to a fellow National League West rival.
"Breaking: Corbin Burnes to (Arizona) Diamondbacks, $210M, six years. opt out after two years," New York Post's Jon Heyman first reported early Saturday morning.
Burnes has logged a 60-36 record with a 3.19 ERA, 4.1-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .212 batting average against and a 1.06 WHIP throughout his seven-year career, during which he played for the Brewers and Baltimore Orioles.
Despite being the top available starter this winter, Burnes surprisingly landed a less expensive deal than Fried, who signed with the Yankees for $218 million. However, the former Brewers' ace's average annual value is nearly $8 million greater than the former Atlanta Braves southpaw's.
After falling short of winning their second World Series in 2023, the Diamondbacks failed to reach the playoffs this season. Adding Burnes to the front of the rotation with All-Star hurler Zac Gallen right behind him should put Arizona in a solid position to turn things around next year.
More MLB: Ex-Brewers Star Corbin Burnes Predicted To Betray Orioles For Deal With AL East Foe