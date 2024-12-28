Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Ex-Brewers Ace Corbin Burnes Lands $210 Million Blockbuster Deal With NL West Foe

The former Milwaukee hurler is on the move again

Nate Hagerty

Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) throws against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) throws against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Milwaukee Brewers right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes -- the prize of this year's starting pitcher's free-agent market -- has finally found his next landing spot.

After waiting for several star pitchers to sign, such as Blake Snell with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Fried with the New York Yankees, Burnes's two most interested franchises became the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays.

Shockingly, neither club looking to land the highly coveted hurler succeeded. However, the Giants lost Burnes to a fellow National League West rival.

"Breaking: Corbin Burnes to (Arizona) Diamondbacks, $210M, six years. opt out after two years," New York Post's Jon Heyman first reported early Saturday morning.

Burnes has logged a 60-36 record with a 3.19 ERA, 4.1-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .212 batting average against and a 1.06 WHIP throughout his seven-year career, during which he played for the Brewers and Baltimore Orioles.

Despite being the top available starter this winter, Burnes surprisingly landed a less expensive deal than Fried, who signed with the Yankees for $218 million. However, the former Brewers' ace's average annual value is nearly $8 million greater than the former Atlanta Braves southpaw's.

After falling short of winning their second World Series in 2023, the Diamondbacks failed to reach the playoffs this season. Adding Burnes to the front of the rotation with All-Star hurler Zac Gallen right behind him should put Arizona in a solid position to turn things around next year.

More MLB: Ex-Brewers Star Corbin Burnes Predicted To Betray Orioles For Deal With AL East Foe

Published |Modified
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined "Milwaukee Brewers On SI" to expand his coverage beyond his work with “St. Louis Cardinals On SI.” Hagerty has been involved in baseball in some capacity since he was seven years old and began a career in sports journalism shortly after graduating from Bridgewater State in 2022. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News Feed