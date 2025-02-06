Ex-Brewers All-Star Has Interest From At Least 3 Teams: Report
One former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star is still available on the open market with Spring Training just days away at this point.
Pitchers and catchers will start to head to camps across the league beginning in less than a week and former Brewers All-Star Yasmani Grandal is available looking for his next opportunity. The 13-year big league veteran spent some time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024 and finished the season with nine home runs, 27 RBIs, and a .228/.304/.400 slash line in 72.
It's unknown where he will go, but BBWAA reporter Francys Romero reported that at least three teams have shown interest in him at this point.
"Veteran catcher Yasmani Grandal, with 13 seasons of experience, continues to attract attention in the market, with at least three teams interested in signing him, per sources," Romero said. "With just a week remaining until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training."
Grandal only spent one season with the Brewers. He joined Milwaukee for the 2019 campaign, and he earned his second All-Star nod that year. In 2019, he slashed .246/.380/.468 with 28 home runs and 77 RBIs in 153 games played.
He may not be that player any longer at 36 years old, but he can absolutely help a team. Grandal is a 13-year veteran and could be a very solid depth option. Milwaukee hasn't done much this offseason and lost Gary Sánchez in free agency. It could make some sense for Milwaukee to go after Grandal to add more depth.
