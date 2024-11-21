Ex-Brewers All-Star In Line For $3.6M Deal Predicted To Sign With Marlins
One former member of the Milwaukee Brewers certainly could end up signing elsewhere this winter.
The biggest Brewers free agent certainly is shortstop Willy Adames, but he isn't the only one. Another player who called Milwaukee home in 2024 and now is a free agent is All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez. He appeared in 89 games with the Brewers in 2024 and launched 11 home runs and drove in 37 runs.
Now, he is a free agent and is projected to get a $3.6 million deal this winter. It's too early to know where he will end up signing, but Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that he will land with the Miami Marlins.
"Similar to the (Chicago White Sox), the Marlins will be a landing spot for a handful of veterans who prioritize playing time over a potentially smaller deal, with an eye on getting traded to a contending team at midseason," Reuter said. "Alex Verdugo and Gary Sánchez are both capable of outperforming their 2024 numbers offensively, while Carson Kelly can be a productive platoon partner for Nick Fortes behind the plate. Despite whiffing on the Tim Anderson signing a year ago, the buy-low strategy still makes sense for Miami."
Sánchez didn't have a large role in 2024 so it wouldn't be shocking to see him leave for a bigger one. If the Marlins can offer him more playing time, this wouldn't be a bad prediction. Free agency should start to heat up soon.
