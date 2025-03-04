Ex-Brewers All-Star Officially Announces Retirement After 13 Years
One former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star is hanging up his cleat and retiring.
Three-time All-Star Mike Moustakas had a great 13-year big league career and spent a brief portion of it as a member of the Brewers. He's known much more for his time with the Kansas City Royals, but he was acquired by the Brewers in 2018 and then spent the 2019 season with Milwaukee as well.
He earned his final All-Star nod of his career as a member of the Brewers in 2019 and finished the season with 35 home runs, 87 RBIs, and a .254/.329/.516 slash line in 143 games.
ESPN shared on Monday that Moustakas will officially retire as a member of the Royals after signing a one-day contract.
"Mike Moustakas will retire with Kansas City after spending 13 years in the majors and winning the World Series with the Royals in 2015," ESPN shared. "The Royals announced Moustakas' retirement Monday. The 36-year-old infielder will sign a one-day contract with his first big league team on May 31, and he will be honored before Kansas City's home game against Detroit that day.
"Moustakas hit .247 with 215 homers and 683 RBIs in 1,427 games, also playing for Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Colorado and the Los Angeles Angels. The three-time All-Star appeared in his last major league game with the Angels on Sept. 30, 2023."
He had a great career and won a World Series as a member of the Royals. Hopefully, he's able to find success in whatever he wants in reitirement.
More MLB: Full Contract Details Revealed On New Brewers Star José Quintana