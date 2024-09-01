Ex-Brewers Fan-Favorite Getting Opportunity With Mets, Per Insider
One former Milwaukee Brewers utility man will have an opportunity with an intriguing National League team in the short-term.
With Major League Baseball rosters expanding on Sunday, the New York Mets are making the most of it and reportedly are calling up former Brewers utility man Pablo Reyes, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.
"Hear the Mets plan to call up utilityman Pablo Reyes from AAA when rosters expand Sunday," Sherman said.
Reyes has had a roller coaster of a season. He began the season with the Boston Red Sox and saw time in 21 games at the big league level. Reyes struggled offensively and slashed .183/.234/.217 with zero home runs and five RBIs.
The two sides parted ways and Reyes has spent some time in the Mets' farm system. He's been much more impressive at the minor league level this season and appeared in 58 games with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets and slashed .283/.361/.478 with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs.
He can play all over the field and likely will provide the Mets with important depth all across the field. Reyes spent time with the Brewers in 2021 and 2022 and appeared in 58 games overall and slashed .258/.330/.344 with one home run and three RBIs.
The Mets currently are on the outside looking in on the National League playoff race. It's unclear how much of an opportunity Reyes will have, but hopefully he can make the most of it.
