Ex-Brewers Fan-Favorite Predicted To Eclipse $200 Million In Free Agency
The Milwaukee Brewers recently parted ways with one of baseball's most talented pitchers, who will now likely sign one of the biggest contracts of the offseason.
Last February, the Brewers smartly dealt away their ace to maximize his return value as he's reaching free agency this winter for the first time in his career. Premier starting pitchers are typically not easy to come by in Major League Baseball, which has led to speculation that he'll be receiving a hefty payday very soon.
"Corbin Burnes, right-handed pitcher: Projected Contract: 7 years, $225 million ($32.1M AAV)," ESPN's Kiley McDaniel wrote Tuesday morning.
Burnes had a 2.92 ERA with a 181-to-48 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .226 batting average against and a 1.10 WHIP in 194 1/3 innings across 32 games this season.
If the 30-year-old does land a deal in the realm of $225 million, he would fall between New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole with $324 million and Texas Rangers' Jacob deGrom with $185 million.
Burnes will likely be the top starting pitcher available this winter, and a bidding war could easily ensue, which would only drive up his price even more.
The righty more-than-likely won't be back in Milwaukee, but it is interesting to keep tabs on old friends.
