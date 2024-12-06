Ex-Brewers Fan-Favorite Projected To Land $247M Blockbuster Deal
A few former members of the Milwaukee Brewers surely will have great winters.
Two former Brewers stars are available on the open market right now in Willy Adames and Corbin Burnes. Both are near the top of the list of the best players available at their respective positions. There will be a lot of competition for both once free agency really heats up.
Burnes is the more interesting of the two to watch out for. He is one of the best pitchers in baseball and already has a Cy Young Award under his belt. He was traded to the Baltimore Orioles and impressed once again in 2024 with a 2.92 ERA in 32 starts.
He's available on the open market and The Athletic's Jim Bowden projected him to land a massive $247 million deal this winter and suggested the San Francisco Giants as a fit.
"San Francisco Giants — Corbin Burnes, RHP (seven years, $247 million), Bowden said. "The Giants anticipate a payroll reduction in 2025, but new president of baseball operations Buster Posey also knows the best way to make this team a contender again is through the rotation. Burnes, who is considered the top starting pitcher on the free-agent market, would more than makeup for losing Blake Snell to the Dodgers.
"Pairing Burnes with Logan Webb atop the rotation would be a game-changer for the Giants. Somehow landing the coveted four-time All-Star would be a statement signing for Posey and San Francisco, which has struggled at times to acquire star free agents in the past."
This is just a projection, but it is a guarantee that Burnes will be happy once he signs the dotted line with a team.
