Ex-Brewers Fan-Favorite Reportedly Found New Home In AL West

The former Brewers fan-favorite has found a new home...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 7, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pinch hitter Rowdy Tellez (44) celebrates after hitting a pinch-hit home run against the Washin gton Nationals during the seventh inning at PNC Park. The Nationals won the first game of a double header 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images / Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images
One former member of the Milwaukee Brewers has found a new home.

Former Brewers slugger Rowdy Tellez was available in free agency but reportedly landed a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners with an invitation to big league camp, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

"Rowdy Tellez to the Mariners," Heyman said. "Minors deal. MLB camp invite."

Tellez had the best season of his big league career as a member of the Brewers. He's a seven-year big-league veteran and launched 35 home runs and drove in 89 runs in 2022 as a member of the Brewers across 153 games played.

Overall, Tellez spent two-plus seasons as a member of the Brewers. He began the 2021 season as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays but only appeared in 50 games before joining Milwaukee for the final 56 games of the season that he appeared in. In two-plus seasons with the Brewers, he appeared in 314 overall games and hit 55 home runs, drove in 164 runs, and slashed .226/.305/.438.

Now, he'll have an opportunity to fight for a roster spot on a Mariners team that desperately needs offense. Tellez appeared in 131 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season and had 13 home runs, 56 RBIs, and slashed .243/.299/.392.

It wouldn't be too shocking to see him get a shot with Seattle at some point. When he's in the lineup and given an opportunity, he can hit. But will he get that shot?

Patrick McAvoy
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

