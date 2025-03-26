Ex-Brewers Fan-Favorite Reportedly Getting Big Opportunity
Opening Day is just one day away and there's a lot of excitement around the league right now.
That's not too shocking. This is one of the most exciting times of the year and we finally will start to see real baseball action on Thursday. The Milwaukee Brewers will begin their season on the road against the New York Yankees.
It should be a good season overall for the Brewers. It could be a good year for a former Milwaukee fan-favorite as well. Former Brewers slugger Rowdy Tellez spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and signed a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners this past offseason.
After a solid spring, though, he cracked the Mariners' Opening Day roster, as shared by MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams.
"The Mariners announced that they have selected the contract of first baseman Rowdy Tellez," Adams said. "The roster already had a couple of vacancies from losing Seth Martinez off waivers and releasing Mitch Haniger. Their 40-man count goes from 38 to 39 with the Tellez move. Now that he’s been added to the 40-man roster, Tellez will earn a $1.5MM salary, as reported by Jack Magruder for MLB.com.
"Tellez, who turned 30 during camp, signed a minor league deal in late February and has mashed his way into the team’s plans with a big spring performance. He’s tallied 50 plate appearances across 16 games and turned in a .298/.320/.574 batting line with three homers and four doubles. He’s only drawn one walk, but he’s also fanned a reasonable nine times (18 percent)."
Hopefully, he can shine in Seattle.
More MLB: MLB Insider Floats Wild Prediction For Brewers' Jackson Chourio