Ex-Brewers Hurler Predicted To Earn Higher Annual Value Than Yankees' Gerrit Cole
The Milwaukee Brewers have developed some star power in recent years. One of the club's most successful old friends is expected to have a big payday coming his way.
Last offseason, the Brewers made a crucial choice regarding the future of their ace, and the organization itself by trading away right-hander Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles. The trade was done in good conscience, as Burnes was entering the final year of his contract and Milwaukee received talented players in return to build their future.
Now, Burnes will test free agency and a recent speculative report suggests he'll receive a large contract following years of success at the major league level.
"Contract Prediction: Seven years, $255.5 million," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Thursday morning. "All the way back in July, I predicted the Baltimore Orioles would extend Corbin Burnes with a seven-year, $255.5 million deal, which would represent an average annual value a tick higher than the $36 million Gerrit Cole is earning annually on his deal with the New York Yankees."
Burnes had a 2.92 ERA with a 181-to-48 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .226 batting average against and a 1.10 WHIP in 194 1/3 inning across 32 games last season.
There's no question that the 30-year-old deserves every penny, as he already has four All-Star appearances and a National League Cy Young to his name.
Milwaukee saw the writing on the wall and smartly flipped Burnes for third baseman Joey Ortiz, left-hander DL Hall and a draft pick that became first baseman Blake Burke.
While Burnes' contract doesn't impact Milwaukee, it's fun to keep tabs on old friends and their careers in Major League Baseball.
More MLB: Could Brewers Snatch Ex-Cardinals 7-Time All-Star In Free Agency?