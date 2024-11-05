Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Ex-Brewers Hurler Predicted To Land $24 Million Deal, Will Two Sides Reunite?

Milwaukee recently traded for him

Aug 25, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) delivers a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers have a decision to make regarding a relatively new face in the organization.

One of the few moves Milwaukee made ahead of the 2024 trade deadline was acquiring right-hander Frankie Montas from the Cincinnati Reds. The 31-year-old recently opted to test free agency by declining his club option and is expected to sign a contract within the Brew Crew's price range.

"Projected Contract: 2 years, $24 million ($12 million average annual value)," ESPN's Kiley McDaniel wrote Tuesday. "Montas' 150 2/3 innings in 2024 marked just the third time in his career he has thrown 100-plus innings. He has some seasons of No. 3 starter quality in his past, so the right organization/coach could sign him with hopes of teasing that back out."

Montas had a 4.84 ERA with a 148-to-66 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .243 batting average against and a 1.37 WHIP in 150 2/3 innings across 30 games for the Brewers and Reds this season.

Milwaukee could certainly offer the righty a deal within his price range, but it's likely that the club opts to move on.

Montas didn't have a horrendous season with the Brew Crew, but he didn't exactly leave a lasting impression either.

The Brewers could instead allocate their time skimming the free agent pool or aim to complete a trade to replace Montas' spot in the rotation.

