Ex-Brewers Hurler Predicted To Land Contract In Realm Of Yankees' Gerrit Cole
A familiar face within the Milwaukee Brewers organization may become one of the highest-paid players in Major League Baseball.
The Brewers wisely traded a talented hurler to the Baltimore Orioles last winter to get the most out of his return value, and he is reportedly going to ink a hefty contract this winter.
"A seven-year, $255.5 million contract would give (Corbin Burnes) a $36.5 million average annual value, coming in just ahead of the $36 million average annual value of Gerrit Cole's deal with the New York Yankees," Bleacher Repot's Joel Reuter wrote Friday.
"That number is a logical target for Burnes as a perennial Cy Young candidate and the top starting pitcher on the market, and if he prefers a long-term contract over a shorter deal with a higher average annual value, he should be able to hit that mark."
Burnes had a 2.92 ERA with a 181-to-48 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .226 batting average against and a 1.10 WHIP in 194 1/3 innings across 32 games this season.
The 29-year-old spent his entire career with the Brewers before being traded to Baltimore in February.
After four All-Star appearances and a National League Cy Young, the righty is poised to sign a large deal as he is about to reach free agency for the first time in his career.
Although he likely won't find his way back to Milwaukee, it's entertaining to keep tabs on old friends.
