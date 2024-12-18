Ex-Brewers Hurler Reportedly Inks One Year 'Prove It' Deal With White Sox In New Role
The Milwaukee Brewers have lost a handful of players to other organizations this winter, and the list just got longer.
The Brewers' most notable loss this offseason was undoubtedly shortstop Willy Adames's departure to the San Francisco Giants. However, a few other pieces of Milwaukee's 2024 campaign are also on the move -- most recently a piece of their bullpen.
"Free-agent right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson in agreement with (Chicago) White Sox on one-year, $1.05 million contract, pending physical," The Atheltic's Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday morning. "Deal includes potential $250,000 in performance bonuses. Wilson will compete for a spot in the rotation."
Wilson had a 4.04 ERA with an 82-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .252 batting average against and a 1.27 WHIP in 104 2/3 innings across 34 games last season.
The Brewers traded for the 26-year-old at the beginning of 2023 and he has since been a serviceable arm out of the bullpen.
The righty's low price and success on the mound make him a low-risk, high-reward player which may raise questions as to why Milwaukee didn't bring him back to their pitching staff -- as the club benefits greatly from players of his caliber.
The loss of Wilson in the bullpen should force the Brewers' hand in adding pitching depth, either through a trade or the free agent market before the 2025 campaign.
More MLB: Mets Suggested As Fit For Brewers Hurler After 4-Year Stint In Milwaukee