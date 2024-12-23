Ex-Brewers Hurler Reportedly Joins Phillies After Breakout Campaign In Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers would have liked to keep most of their 2024 staff on board for the upcoming season, but many names have opted to leave the organization -- most recently a starter-turned-reliever.
The Brewers pitching staff helped propel the club to a divisional title last season, highlighted by a superb bullpen. Unfortunately, one key member won't be back in 2025.
"(Philadelphia) Phillies have agreed to terms with right-hander Joe Ross to a one-year deal," The Athletic's Matt Gelb reported Monday afternoon.
Ross had a 3.77 ERA with a 66-to-29 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .251 batting average against and a 1.36 WHIP in 74 innings across 25 games last season.
The 31-year-old was moved to the bullpen after returning from a lengthy lower back injury, which sidelined him from the end of June until the beginning of August. He posted a 1.67 ERA across 27 innings after moving to the bullpen on Aug. 6.
For Milwaukee, the club should use his departure as motivation to add to their pitching staff, whether it comes in the form of a free agent or part of a trade.
Gelb has since confirmed that Philadelphia plans to keep Ross in the bullpen, and his deal is worth $4 million.
The Phillies will be adding a talented arm to their bullpen, at a very team-friendly cost.
