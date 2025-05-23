Ex-Brewers Infielder Suing Reds Due To Career-Ending Injury
One former member of the Milwaukee Brewers made headlines on Thursday with reports of a lawsuit surfacing.
Milwaukee had infielder Darin Ruf for a brief period in 2023. He signed with the Brewers after being designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants. Ruf appeared in 30 games as a member of the Brewers but suffered a non–displaced fracture of his patella and a deep laceration in his right knee in a game against the Cincinnati Reds.
It was shared throughout the league on Thursday that Ruf is suing the Reds for "negligence," including by ESPN.
"Former major league outfielder/first baseman Darin Ruf is suing the Reds for damages after he suffered a career-ending injury while crashing into an uncovered tarp roller at Great American Ball Park two years ago," ESPN shared. "The lawsuit filed Thursday in the Hamilton County (Ohio) Court of Common Pleas charges the Reds with negligence in failing to maintain safe field conditions and specifically cites the presence of the unpadded metal tarp roller. 'This didn't need to happen,' Ruf said in a statement. 'I wish it didn't happen. Players shouldn't have to worry about hidden hazards like that on a major league field.'
"Ruf was playing first base for Milwaukee when he was injured during the Brewers' 5-4, 11-inning victory over the Reds on June 2, 2023. In the third inning, Ruf was chasing a foul pop when his knee hit the end of the tarp roller. According to the complaint, Ruf suffered 'permanent and substantial deformities to his knee.' Ruf went on the 60-day injured list and never played in the major leagues again."
