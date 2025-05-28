Ex-Brewers Lefty Having Insane Comeback Season With Cubs
One former Milwaukee Brewers hurler has shined so far this season.
Former Brewers left-handed hurler Drew Pomeranz hadn't appeared in a big league game in since 2021 before taking the mound with the Chicago Cubs this season. Pomeranz always had talent, but injuries derailed him for a while before the Cubs gave him a shot in the big leagues.
He's appeared in some minor league action before this season. Last year, he got into eight games in the minors for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners. In 2023, he spent some time in the minors in the San Diego Padres' system.
This year, the Cubs gave him a shot and he's making the most of it. Entering action on Tuesday, Pomeranz had appeared in 14 games and hadn't allowed a run in 12 2/3 innings of work. Over that stretch, he allowed just four base hits while striking out 14 batters. His WHIP is an insane 0.553 and he's allowed 2.8 hits per nine innings.
His advanced metrics aren't crazy by any means, but the Cubs seemingly have unlocked something in him. Pomeranz is 36 years old now and appeared in just 25 games in his career with the Brewers in 2019. He was great pitching to a 2.39 ERA over that span. That was a good stretch, but what he's doing right now with Chicago is insane, especially when you take into account that it had been so long since he took a big league mound.
