Ex-Brewers Pitcher Listed As Potential Target For Royals
The Milwaukee Brewers have suffered two big losses this offseason. They were unable to keep Willy Adames, who signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, and they also traded All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
Still, the team looks prepared to defend its National League Central division title. They won 93 games during the regular season and finished 10 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.
Former Brewers pitcher Colin Rea is a free agent after pitching the past two seasons with the team. Max Rieper of Royals review suggested that the Kansas City Royals could take a chance on the ex-Brewer.
"Colin Rea returned from a stint in Japan to post a 4.40 ERA and 4.82 FIP in 292 1⁄3 innings over the past two seasons with the Brewers. This past year he was having a pretty solid season until a 10-run blowup in a September start. The 34-year-old right-hander is a strike-thrower with a 6.5 percent walk rate over the last two years," Rieper wrote.
Rea has bounced around in his career and has made two stops with the Brewers. He was with the team in 2021 before going to Japan the following year. He then returned in 2023 and was a serviceable member of the team's rotation.
This past season, Rea went 12-6 with a 4.29 ERA in 32 appearances and 27 starts. Losing him shouldn't hurt too bad, as the Brewers have Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff and Nestor Cortes in their rotation for 2025.
