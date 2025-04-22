Ex-Brewers Star Calls Milwaukee's Offseason 'Shocking'
When the Milwaukee Brewers entered this past offseason, it seemed like there could be changes on the way.
The biggest potential change seemed like it would be at shortstop. Willy Adames spent three-plus seasons with Milwaukee after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays. He launched 32 home runs in 2024 to go along with 112 RBIs in 161 games played. Adames ended up signing a seven-year, $182 million deal with the San Francisco Giants in free agency.
Milwaukee began a four-game series against the Giants on Monday and Adames opened up about free agency and how it was "shocking" with the Brewers, as transcribed by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg.
"They didn’t even call," Hogg said. "So, yeah, I knew that it was not going to happen because they didn’t even ask," Adames said when asked when he knew he wasn't coming back. "Since I started talking to teams, I knew it was going to be somewhere else because they didn’t show any interest...
"I was expecting at least a call just to see what I was looking for what I wanted. At the end of the day you kind of had an idea that it was not going to happen. It’s always shocking when you don’t even get a call. Especially for the fans, they were amazing and treated me like home. I’m sure they were expecting some push but it is how it is."
He had a great stint in Milwaukee, but the club clearly didn't want to hand out a deal of that nature.
