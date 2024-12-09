Ex-Brewers Star Linked To Mets Despite Juan Soto's $765M Mega Deal
One former Milwaukee Brewers star is available and should find a new home in the near future with the Winter Meetings now here.
There should be plenty of moves made and the biggest of the offseason already has gone down. The New York Mets shocked the baseball world by signing former New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto to a reported $765 mega deal across 15 years.
Some would think a team would be done spending after handing out a deal of that nature. That may not be the case for the high-spending Mets. Former Brewers ace Corbin Burnes is out there on the open market and The Athletic's Jim Bowden linked him to the Mets.
"Corbin Burnes, RHP (3.4) — Burnes has the best track record of any free-agent starting pitcher," Bowden said. "He went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA over 32 starts last season for the Orioles. He has finished in the top eight in Cy Young Award voting for five consecutive years, including winning the National League award in 2021. He’s made the All-Star team for four straight years. He’s pitched more than 190 innings for three years in a row. The (Boston Red Sox), (New York Yankees), (Toronto Blue Jays), (San Francisco Giants), (Atlanta Braves), and Mets have been linked to him."
The 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner shined in his first season with the Baltimore Orioles. He had a 2.92 ERA across 32 starts for the Orioles in 2024 to go along with a 181-to-48 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 194 1/3 innings pitched.
New York clearly is going all in. If somehow could land Burnes too, that would be an absurd offseason.
