Ex-Brewers Star Predicted To Choose Between These 4 Teams For $245M+ Deal
One former Milwaukee Brewers star certainly is going to have a wonderful winter.
2021 National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes hasn't signed a mega deal yet, but he surely will at some point in the not-so-distant future. He must be loving the massive contracts that been given out to pitchers already this offseason.
Blake Snell got $182 million and Max Fried got $218 million. Burnes is better than both of them and MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan said the expectation is that he will end up landing a deal worth $245 million or more and predicted that he will choose between the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, and Baltimore Orioles.
"According to Mark Feinsand, the Giants and Blue Jays are considered to be the frontrunners to sign the right-hander," Harrigan said. "The incumbent Orioles are still in the mix, too, as are the Red Sox -- despite their acquisition of (Garrett Crochet). However, the belief among rival executives is that those two clubs might not be as aggressive as Toronto and/or San Francisco.
"No matter where Burnes lands, it's expected to come with a hefty price tag. Multiple industry sources told Feinsand that they think Burnes will sign for at least $245 million, matching or exceeding the guaranteed total Stephen Strasburg received from the Nationals at the 2019 Winter Meetings."
The Brewers certainly made the right move dealing him away last offseason if he's going to land such a large deal.
More MLB: Blue Jays Signing 29-Year-Old Ex-Brewers Starter, Per Insider