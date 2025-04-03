Ex-Brewers Star Predicted To Have Big Year After Blockbuster Deal
The Milwaukee Brewers cut ties with one of the best relief pitchers in baseball this past offseason.
Milwaukee clearly didn't want to commit to All-Star closer Devin Williams in the long term and opted to trade him to the New York Yankees instead for Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin. Cortes struggled in his first start of the season against New York and Durbin currently is in the minors but it wouldn't be a shock to see him in the big leagues at some point this season.
Williams had a 1.83 ERA across six seasons with Milwaukee. Now, he's with New York and has made just one appearance so far. He recorded a save, but allowed an earned run in one inning.
He was dominant for the Yankees. How will he be for the Yankees this year? ESPN's Jorge Castillo predicted that he will finish the season with over 40 saves and under 2.00 ERA.
"Clay Holmes was, on the whole, a very successful closer for the Yankees, but Williams is a clear upgrade," Castillo said. "While Holmes pitched to contact, which occasionally backfired in front of a subpar Yankees defense, Williams is a strikeout machine. The right-hander has a 39.4 percent strikeout rate in 241 career games -- the fourth-best tally in the majors since he debuted for the Brewers in 2019 -- behind his famous 'Airbender' pitch.
"As a result, Williams, a free agent next winter, has a career 1.83 ERA, the second-lowest mark in baseball during the span since his debut. With another elite season, he stands to become one of the highest-paid relievers ever. Season prediction: Williams is dominant in his first -- and maybe only -- season in the Bronx, saving 40-plus games with another sub-2.00 ERA."
More MLB: Brewers' Freddy Peralta's Eye-Popping Start Turned Heads