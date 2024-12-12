Ex-Brewers Star Predicted To Top Yankees' Max Fried's $218 Million Deal
One former member of the Milwaukee Brewers hasn't landed a new deal yet, but he should soon.
Milwaukee traded away 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes ahead of the 2024 season as he had one more year under control before hitting free agency. Now, Burnes is a free agent, and it seems as though the Brewers made the right decision.
The Brewers dealt Burnes away in part because he was going to land a massive contract. He hasn't yet, but he should soon. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said that he is predicted to top New York Yankees star Max Fried's $218 million deal and land a contract worth at least $245 million.
"The (Toronto Blue Jays) and (San Francisco Giants) remain the favorites to sign Burnes, who should ink a deal worth more than Fried’s $218 million," Feinsand said. "Multiple industry sources predicted that Burnes would sign for at least $245 million, matching or exceeding the guaranteed total Stephen Strasburg received at the Winter Meetings five years ago – a contract that remains the third-largest deal in history for a starting pitcher."
Burnes is just 30 years old and has been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball over the last seven years. He logged a 2.92 ERA across 32 starts in 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles. Burnes earned his fourth All-Star nod and had a 181-to-48 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 194 1/3 innings pitched.
Whichever team lands him certainly is going to get a star.
More MLB: Brewers Should Sign Astros 9-Time All-Star After Whiffing On Garrett Crochet