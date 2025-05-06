Ex-Brewers Star's Stunning Stat Shows How Bad Things Have Gotten
The Milwaukee Brewers traded All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees this past offseason and it's looking like the right decision.
Milwaukee acquired Caleb Durbin and Nestor Cortes in exchange for Williams. The two-time All-Star has struggled so far this season for New York and actually has allowed the same amount of runs this year (13) as the last two seasons combined, as shared by The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.
"Devin Williams has allowed 13 runs this season," Kirschner said. "It's the same amount of runs he allowed in 2023 and 2024 combined. 13 runs is tied for the second most runs he's allowed in a season in his career. It's May."
When you've had the success that Williams has had throughout his career so far, it makes a stat like this even more shocking. The most earned runs Williams has given up in his career over the course of an entire season is 15 and that came in 2021 with Milwaukee. The difference is that was across 58 appearances. He has only appeared in 14 games at this point in the season with New York.
He recently was taken out of the Yankees' closer role and it's been a tough year for him. There's still plenty of time left in the season to turn things around, but it's clear that the 2025 campaign has been different from every one of his previous MLB campaigns. Hopefully, he can find a way to turn it around.
