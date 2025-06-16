Ex-Brewers Starter's Trade Deadline Drama Is Just Beginning
The Milwaukee Brewers didn't waste a lot of time getting rid of Aaron Civale.
He requested a trade shortly after Jacob Misiorowski was called up to the big leagues and Milwaukee quickly shipped him off to the Chicago White Sox. Milwaukee got back former No. 3 overall pick Andrew Vaughn as a result.
It was a pretty good deal for the Brewers because they shipped off a pitcher who stirred up some drama in exchange for a first baseman with upside and under team control.
It sounds like this may not be the only time Civale is moved this season as well. His trade request opened the door to him being dealt to the White Sox and USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale reported that the White Sox are planning to trade him before the upcoming July 31st trade deadline.
"The Chicago White Sox were thrilled getting veteran starter Aaron Civale from the Milwaukee Brewers for first baseman Andrew Vaughn, who had been demoted to the minors a month ago," Nightengale said. "Still, they won’t have Civale in uniform long.
"They plan to trade him at the July 31 deadline, believing they could get at least a couple of mid-tier prospects in return."
Chicago is a mess once again this year so maybe this will give Civale a chance eventually to land with a contender, but that is to be seen. All in all, the Brewers seem to have done well.
