Ex-Brewers Superstar Linked To NL Contender, Old Friend In Free Agency
One former member of the Milwaukee Brewers could end up being on the move this upcoming winter.
Former Brewers superstar Corbin Burnes was traded ahead of the 2024 season to the Baltimore Orioles. He unsurprisingly has shined with the Orioles but will be a free agent at the end of the season and it's unclear if he will return.
Burnes is one of the top pitchers in baseball and will likely land a massive deal this winter. That is one of the reasons why he was traded entering the season because his trade value was high and it wasn't certain that he would re-sign with the Brewers in free agency.
The four-time All-Star will be coveted in free agency and Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly linked him to the Chicago Cubs and old friend Craig Counsell.
"It would signal a new era in Baltimore if new owner David Rubenstein is able to keep ace Corbin Burnes with the Orioles for the foreseeable future this winter," Kelly said. "But considering Burnes will be the best starting pitcher to hit the open market since Gerrit Cole received a nine-year, $324 million deal from the New York Yankees prior to the 2020 season, it could well take $275 million-plus to retain the ace...
"However, the history of the Orioles suggests they'll collect draft compensation when Burnes declines a qualifying offer and signs elsewhere...One would assume the (Los Angeles Dodgers) will be interested in Burnes in free agency, and there are already indications that the Chicago Cubs—led by his old Milwaukee Brewers skipper Craig Counsell—will be players as well."
Burnes certainly will have a large market this winter.
