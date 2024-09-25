Ex-Brewers Superstar Linked To Rival In Possible Blockbuster Deal
One former member of the Milwaukee Brewers will be a hot commodity on the open market this winter.
Milwaukee traded superstar pitcher Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball season because of the fact that he was one year away from free agency. There had been trade rumors for a while and didn't seem like Burnes would end up re-signing with Milwaukee in free agency.
Because of this, Milwaukee opted to deal him away to the team with the best farm system in baseball and add prospects.
Burnes will be a free agent once the season ends and is expected to land a massive deal. It wouldn't be shocking for any contender to get involved in his sweepstakes. It certainly will be a good winter for him as he will be paid well.
It's too early to know where he will go, but FanSided's Zach Pressnell proposed that the Chicago Cubs should get involved to help manager Craig Counsell "get revenge."
"There were a few different pitching options to look at for the final pick on this list," Pressnell said. "Players like Colin Rea stood out, as Rea is having a solid year with the Brewers. But I decided to land on the biggest starting pitcher on the market, former Brewer and current Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes.
"Now, the Cubs would need to dive deep into their checkbooks if they want to bring Burnes in, especially considering how hot the market is going to be for him this offseason. To say that Burnes would be a difference-maker at the top of the Cubs rotation would be an understatement. Not only is Burnes an ace, but he's among the best and most dominant pitchers in the entire league."
If Burnes were to end up with the Cubs, it would be devastating for Milwaukee as it would make the National League Central division much more difficult. Hopefully, Burnes ends up elsewhere and preferably in the American League.
