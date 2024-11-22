Ex-Brewers Superstar Predicted To Cut Ties With Orioles For Mets
There surely will be some fireworks across Major League Baseball in the not-so-distant future.
Free agency has had a slow start, but there are plenty of stars available. One player who is going to cash in is former Milwaukee Brewers superstar Corbin Burnes. The former Brewers Cy Young Award winner was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in large part because the Brewers didn't expect to land him a mammoth deal.
He certainly will cash this winter and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted he will end up signing a pact with the high-spending New York Mets.
"Despite the two sides failing to come to terms on an extension in the past, it would still be shocking to see Pete Alonso sign anywhere else this offseason," Reuter said. "The homegrown slugger departing would create a massive hole in the middle of the lineup, and his stellar playoff performance has made it even more difficult to envision him getting away.
"This might look like a quiet offseason for the Mets at first glance, but they have a lot of work to do rebuilding the starting rotation, and it's not out of the question to think they could walk away with Corbin Burnes and one of the other top arms such as Blake Snell, Jack Flaherty or a reunion with Sean Manaea."
Burnes is the second-best free agent this offseason behind just Juan Soto. He's going to get paid like it and it certainly will be a wonderful winter for him.
