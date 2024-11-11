Ex-Brewers Superstar Predicted To Land With Mets On $224M Deal
The New York Mets have more money to spend than any other team, and it wouldn't be too shocking to see a former member of the Milwaukee Brewers end up landing a mega deal.
The Major League Baseball offseason is about to kick into high gear, and speculation is already picking up. Former Brewers star Corbin Burnes is one of the top options available this winter. Milwaukee traded Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles ahead of the 2024 season because of the fact that he would be a free agent this offseason.
He now widely is considered to be the second-best free agent on the open market behind New York Yankees star Juan Soto. The 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner is going to land a big deal, and Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly predicted he will end up signing a $224 million pact with the Mets.
"Contract Prediction: Seven years, $224 million," Kelly said. "Team Prediction: New York Mets. Much has been made of the fact that Corbin Burnes "only" struck out 181 batters this past season with the Orioles, two years after the righty fanned 243 hitters while pitching for the Brewers. That's something to consider, but Burnes' floor is still very high, as is his ceiling.
"After being traded to the Orioles during spring training, he went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA and 3.55 FIP across 194.1 innings pitched. That's ace-level production, and when you're considering making an investment into a pitcher's 30s, there's actually some comfort in knowing he can pitch without striking as many batters out...Burnes may not have the same ceiling as (Gerrit Cole) overall, but he's certainly a top-10 starter in the sport right now, if not higher."
The former Brewers star certainly is going to have a great winter.
More MLB: Brewers Predicted To Lose Superstar To $180 Million Deal With Giants