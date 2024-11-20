Ex-Brewers Superstar Predicted To Sign $170 Million Deal With Mets
The New York Mets have money to spend and that could lead the organization to take a look into landing a former member of the Milwaukee Brewers.
It's going to be a good winter for a former member of the organization. The qualifying offer deadline passed on Tuesday and soon enough free agents will start to sign. We've seen a few deals happen already, but nothing crazy has happened yet.
Superstar slugger Juan Soto will have a huge impact on the free-agent market. Once he decides to sign, there will be more teams in the mix for other top free agents. Former Brewers star Corbin Burnes is the top available starting pitcher and will play a large role in setting the market for pitching.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller put together a list of predictions on where each player who turned down the qualifying offer will land. Miller predicted that Burnes will end up signing a five-year, $170 million deal with the Mets.
"Contract Prediction: five years, $170 million to the New York Mets," Miller said. "Even though Corbin Burnes' strikeout rate dropped for the fourth consecutive year, the 2021 NL Cy Young winner posted a sub-3.00 ERA for the fourth time in the past half-decade—and ended his (only?) season with the Orioles with an eight-inning gem in the postseason.
"As mentioned with (Pete Alonso), the Mets' ability/willingness to get a deal done for Burnes hinges at least partially on whether they get (Juan Soto). They could get both, and it's infinitely more likely they get both Soto and Burnes than both Soto and Alonso, simply because they need to put in some work on their starting rotation this winter."
Milwaukee traded Burnes away in large part because he was going to be a free agent this winter. He's certainly going to cash in.
More MLB: Brewers Star Predicted To Leave Milwaukee For $189M Deal With Dodgers