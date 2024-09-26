Ex-Brewers Superstar Predicted To Sign In AL East In Blockbuster Move
There will be some serious fireworks this winter.
Free agency isn't too far away, and one former member of the Milwaukee Brewers will be one of the biggest prizes of the winter. Former Brewers superstar and 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes is expected to hit the open market and there certainly will be plenty of teams that show interest in him.
There will be plenty of chatter about him over the next few months and seemingly everyone will put together different predictions about where he will eventually land.
Burnes currently calls the Baltimore Orioles home, but will that continue after the 2024 season ends? Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston thinks so and predicted that he will re-sign with the American League East powerhouse.
"Corbin Burnes pitched 189.1 innings, allowed his fewest earned runs and home runs since 2021 (62 and 21), and tallied a WAR of 3.2 in his first year as an Oriole in 2024," Beaston said. "Will it be his last? It could be. The Orioles have a history of not paying free agents, so it stands to reason that Burnes would be no different. New owner David Rubenstein hasn't gone out of his way to say it will, either...
"Maybe Steve Cohen of the Mets comes through with a major offer that is too good to pass up and impossible for the Orioles to match given the plethora of young talent that will all be due significant paydays in the years to come. If that does not happen, though, or Baltimore can front-load the deal so that it can address Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Colton, Cowser, Jordan Westburg, and others later, Burnes staying put seems the likeliest outcome at this point. Prediction: Burnes stays put with the Orioles."
It's too early to know, but Burnes' sweepstakes certainly will be interesting to watch.
More MLB: Brewers Projected $216 Star Proposed To Sign With Devastating Foe