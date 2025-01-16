Ex-Brewers Top Prospect, First-Round Pick Signing With Rockies
One former Milwaukee Brewers top prospect reportedly has found a new home.
Former Brewers top prospect and 2017 first-round pick Keston Hiura reportedly is signing a minor-league deal with the Colorado Rockies, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"The Rockies have agreed to a Minor League deal with INF Keston Hiura, per source," Feinsand said. "Hiura will be in Major League camp with Colorado."
There was a time when Hiura was the Brewers' top overall prospect. He was selected with the ninth-overall pick in the 2017 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft. Hiura worked his way up the Brewers' farm system and made his big league debut in 2019. He spent parts of his first big league season as a member of the Brewers.
Over that stretch, Hiura appeared in 284 games and slashed .238/.318/.453 with 50 home runs and 132 RBIs. He saw time at first base, second base, left field, and designated hitter over that stretch.
He didn't make the 2023 Opening Day roster and was designated for assignment. He spent the season in the minors but did appear in 10 games at the big league level with the Los Angeles Angels in 2024.
Now, he will have an opportunity to fight for a spot on the Rockies' big league roster throughout the spring. It's obviously far too early to know if the will be able to do so, but hopefully he can shine for Colorado and get his next opportunity.
