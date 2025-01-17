Ex -Cardinals Fan Favorite Dubbed Ideal Free Agent Target For Brewers Infield
The Milwaukee Brewers' loss of shortstop Willy Adames creates questions about the club's infield for 2025 and beyond, but one free agent could be the answer.
The Brewers' current plan is to slide third baseman Joey Ortiz to shortstop, and an intriguing free agent who has yet to find a home could be his replacement on the hot corner rather than looking internally.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter floated Paul DeJong as a potential fit in Milwaukee. He is a journeyman entering his ninth season in the majors with an All-Star appearance while suiting up for the St. Louis Cardinals.
"With Joey Ortiz set to shift from third base to shortstop following the departure of Willy Adames, the Brewers have a hole to fill at the hot corner," Reuter wrote Friday morning. "Oliver Dunn, Caleb Durbin and Andruw Monasterio are options on the 40-man roster, while the club could also revisit shifting Sal Frelick to third base. DeJong slugged 24 home runs last season, and he is a capable defender on the left side of the infield who should come relatively cheap."
DeJong hit .227 with 41 extra-base hits including 24 home runs, 56 RBIs and a .703 OPS (97 OPS+) in 139 games between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals last season.
The 31-year-old would be a low-risk, high-reward player who could provide exceptional defense and a right-handed bat to the lineup.
Spotrac predicts DeJong will receive a two-year deal in the range of $9.4 million, easily within Milwaukee's price range.
Whether the Brewers decide to fill the vacancy at third base with one of their prospects or look extenerally will come to light in due time, but DeJong should be on front office's radar.
