Ex-Padres $36 Million Utility Man Listed As Potential Target For Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers have suffered some big losses this offseason. They watched star shortstop Willy Adames bolt for the San Francisco Giants, signing a seven-year, $182 million contract and later traded All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
Still, the Brewers will look to contend in 2025 and will try to remain at the top of the National League Central, a division they won by 10 games over the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.
MLB.com listed potential free agent targets for each Major League team, and Brewers writer Adam McCalvy had Ha-Seong Kim as a fit for Milwaukee.
"There’s significant risk involved with Kim because a shoulder injury will delay the start of his 2025 season. But there could also be significant upside in a one-year deal with the 29-year-old, who would have been a prominent free agent this winter had he not been injured. Kim is coming off four years with the Padres in which he compiled 15.3 bWAR, and he won a Rawlings Gold Glove Award at second base in 2023 while also starting games for San Diego at shortstop and third base. That sort of flexibility that would come in handy as the Brewers decide how to configure their terrific infield in the wake of shortstop Willy Adames’ departure," McCalvy wrote.
Kim slashed .233/.330/.370 with 11 home runs, 47 RBI and a .700 OPS in 2024. He also stole 22 bases. If he can come back healthy from shoulder surgery, he could significantly help the Brewers if they decide to sign him.
He provides some power from the right side of the plate and is a former Gold Glove winner. We'll see if the Brewers can find a fit for him.
More MLB: Brewers $188 Million Star Expected To Be Ready For Opening Day