Ex-Rangers 8-Time All-Star Is Great Fit For Brewers In Free Agency
The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot of talent and should be able to compete for the top spot in the National League Central again.
Milwaukee won 93 games last year, and although it has lost some important pieces, it still is loaded with exciting, young talent. The Brewers likely won't give out a massive deal this offseason, but that doesn't mean that they can't add some talent themselves.
If the Brewers want to add a key piece, it could make sense to add another starting pitcher and Max Scherzer could be that guy. He's 40 years old now and is nearing the end of his big league career, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him pitch at least one more year.
Spotrac currently is projecting him to land a one-year, $15 million deal after spending parts of the last two seasons with the Texas Rangers. He only was able to make nine starts in 2024, but had a 3.95 ERA over that stretch.
In 2023, he had a 3.77 ERA across 27 starts with the Rangers and New York Mets. He would be a great pickup for the Brewers because of the fact that he could help secure the back of the rotation while also having a lot of upside. Plus, he's an eight-time All-Star with a championship pedigree. Putting him around the Brewers' young guys only could help.
If the Brewers are going to add and make another run at a playoff spot, Scherzer should be their guy.
