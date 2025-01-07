Ex-Red Sox $32 Million All-Star Could Put Brewers Over Top
The Milwaukee Brewers have a chance win the National League Central once again in 2025 but need to be more aggressive in free agency.
Milwaukee hasn't really done too much in free agency yet. There is still plenty of time left in the offseason, but the Brewers should be looking to add more. The Brewers have made a handful of smaller moves -- like reuniting with Jake Bauers -- but nothing too crazy aside from trading Devin Williams away.
The National League Central is vulnerable and Milwaukee shouldn't wait around. There's no reason why the Brewers shouldn't be the top team in the division once again and it wouldn't hurt to add another reliever to replace Williams.
Because of this, four-time All-Star Kenley Kansen should be the team's top choice in free agency. Jansen spent the last two seasons with the Boston Red Sox and had a 3.44 ERA across 105 total outings to go along with 56 saves. He had a two-year, $32 million deal with the Red Sox and now is a free agent.
Jansen is still an elite closer but won't be as expensive as someone like Tanner Scott and maybe even Carlos Estévez or Jeff Hoffman due to his age. He's someone that could give the Brewers a seamless replacement for Williams without breaking the bank.
The free-agent reliever market has moved extremely slowly this offseason and there are plenty of options out there. If the Brewers want to try to make another run in 2025, they should go after Jansen.
