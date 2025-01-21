Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Ex-Yankees $11.5 Million Hurler Should Be Fit For Brewers After 2.11 ERA

The Brewers should be looking to add in the near future

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Will the Milwaukee Brewers make any more moves before Spring Training gets here?

At this point, it's hard to make any predictions. Milwaukee hasn't really been tied to anyone and isn't keen on spending heavily. The Brewers have needs to fill and can be really good in 2025, but are they willing to pay what it would cost to bring anyone to town?

The top remaining free agents are Alex Bregman, Jack Flaherty, and Pete Alonso but all three will get larger contracts than the Brewers are willing to give out most likely. The Brewers should be looking for some bullpen help, though, and one guy who should be considered is former New York Yankees hurler Tommy Kahnle.

Kahnle is a 10-year Major League Baseball veteran and has spent time with the Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers. He spent the 2024 season with the Yankees and logged a 2.11 ERA across 50 total appearances. On top of that, he tallied a 46-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

He's 35 years old and had a two-year, $11.5 million deal with New York. Now, he's one of the top remaining free-agent relievers. It wouldn't be a shock to see him get a slight raise in free agency. Even if that is the case, Milwaukee should be all over him after trading Devin Williams to New York.

The Brewers can be really good in 2025 and should invest in the bullpen.

