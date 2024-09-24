Ex-Yankees Superstar Could Be Affordable Target For Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers already are one of the best teams in baseball but could be even better in 2025.
Milwaukee is in first place in the National League Central with an 89-67 record. The Brewers have surpassed all expectations this season and have a chance to make some noise in the postseason. What's good about Milwaukee, too, is the fact that it has a young roster that should be able to contend for the foreseeable future.
The Brewers will have a few holes to fill this winter but likely will enter the 2025 season with much higher expectations after showing what they can do this year. Players have stepped up, but the Brewers -- like every contender -- could use a little more pitching. The Brewers traded Corbin Burnes away before the season, opening a hole in the rotation. Milwaukee has done a good job of filling it, but adding one more starter in free agency also wouldn't hurt.
If the Brewers do opt to sign a pitcher, former New York Yankees and current New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino could be a top fit for them. Severino has regained his form this season with the Mets and has a 3.79 ERA in 30 starts.
He will hit the open market once again this winter and will be affordable. Spotrac currently is projecting him to receive a deal worth roughly $48 million across four years. Milwaukee certainly could afford that price tag. Severino will be a hot commodity this winter, but the Brewers should be in the mix for the two-time All-Star.
