Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Ex-Yankees Superstar Could Be Affordable Target For Brewers

Should the Brewers sign the former Yankees star?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 17, 2020; Bronx, New York, USA; A general view of rain falling on the New York Yankees logo on the first base dugout roof during a rain delay in the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2020; Bronx, New York, USA; A general view of rain falling on the New York Yankees logo on the first base dugout roof during a rain delay in the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers already are one of the best teams in baseball but could be even better in 2025.

Milwaukee is in first place in the National League Central with an 89-67 record. The Brewers have surpassed all expectations this season and have a chance to make some noise in the postseason. What's good about Milwaukee, too, is the fact that it has a young roster that should be able to contend for the foreseeable future.

The Brewers will have a few holes to fill this winter but likely will enter the 2025 season with much higher expectations after showing what they can do this year. Players have stepped up, but the Brewers -- like every contender -- could use a little more pitching. The Brewers traded Corbin Burnes away before the season, opening a hole in the rotation. Milwaukee has done a good job of filling it, but adding one more starter in free agency also wouldn't hurt.

If the Brewers do opt to sign a pitcher, former New York Yankees and current New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino could be a top fit for them. Severino has regained his form this season with the Mets and has a 3.79 ERA in 30 starts.

He will hit the open market once again this winter and will be affordable. Spotrac currently is projecting him to receive a deal worth roughly $48 million across four years. Milwaukee certainly could afford that price tag. Severino will be a hot commodity this winter, but the Brewers should be in the mix for the two-time All-Star.

More MLB: Former Milwaukee Manager Makes Bold Claim About Brewers, Cubs

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed