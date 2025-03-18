Forgotten Brewers Infielder Has Had Insane Spring Training
There has been a lot to like about the Milwaukee Brewers in Spring Training so far.
Milwaukee has had some unfortunate injury luck, including most recently starter Tobias Myers and infielder Brice Turang. Myers is going to begin the season on the Injured List and Turang has dealt with shoulder fatigue and is going to be shut down for a few days.
On the bright side, guys like Christian Yelich and Brandon Woodruff have made progress and should play massive roles for the team in 2025.
Another guy who has gone under the radar in Spring Training is infielder Andruw Monasterio. He appeared in 59 games at the big league level in 2024 and 92 games at the big league level in 2023. Monasteirio is a depth option in the organization and it's unclear if he'll play any role with the Brewers in the majors in 2025.
No matter what, though, he's doing a great job in Spring Training. He's appeared in 14 games so far in Spring Training and is slashing .440/.563/.720 with one home run, three RBIs, one triple, two doubles, six walks, four stolen bases, and 10 runs scored in 25 at-bats.
He hasn't been talked about pretty much at all in Spring Training. No matter what happens with the big league roster, he's at least showing what he can do. Monasterio is having an insane Spring Training and is doing everything possible to make the team consider him at least.
