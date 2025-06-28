Former Brewers All-Star Praises Team's Reliever: 'He's Throwing Bullets'
The Milwaukee Brewers bullpen has been a cornerstone of their success in the 2025 season, and one pitcher has emerged as a pivotal figure in locking down games.
In a recent segment on MLB Network’s MLB Tonight, host Dan Plesac and Brewers starter Jose Quintana couldn’t hold back their enthusiasm for this reliever’s impact.
“How about that big guy at the back end, (Trevor) Megill?” Plesac said. “Man, he's throwing bullets, isn't he?”
Quintana replied, “Yeah, this guy's tough. The energy he brings to the younger guys has been really cool, too. Great closer, and, you know, I really enjoy when he’s on the mound.”
The 31-year-old Megill, standing at an imposing 6-foot-8, has solidified his role as Milwaukee’s primary closer in 2025.
After Devin Williams’ trade to the Yankees, Megill stepped into the spotlight and has delivered.
Over 27 2/3 innings this season, he’s maintained a 2.60 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP, securing 20 saves.
Despite a slight dip in velocity, Megill’s deceptive release point and pitch movement have kept him dominant.
Megill’s journey to this point hasn’t been without hurdles. Drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2015, he underwent Tommy John surgery in college and faced setbacks like bone spurs and a concussion. After stints with the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins, he joined the Brewers in 2023 via trade.
His 2024 season saw him rack up 21 saves while Williams was sidelined, proving his mettle.
Milwaukee will lean heavily on Megill when the games become more important in a few months.
