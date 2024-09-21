Former Brewers Hurler Could Demand More Than $36 Million AAV In Free Agency
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a wondrously successful regular season, something few would have predicted after Milwaukee traded an ace pitcher last offseason.
Former Brewers hurler Corbin Burnes, winner of the 2021 Cy Young Award with Milwaukee, has had a successful season himself playing for his new team the Baltimore Orioles. Burnes is now positioned to be the hottest pitching commodity on the free agent market this winter.
In a new report from Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter, Burnes was ranked as the No. 2 overall available upcoming free agent behind only Juan Soto of the New York Yankees.
“If there is any doubt about who the top starting pitcher on the market is this coming offseason, consider for a moment the fact that Corbin Burnes is a full four years younger than Gerrit Cole, making him a far more attractive target for a long-term deal,” Reuter said.
“Burnes was on the move last winter, going from the Brewers to the Orioles in a blockbuster deal ahead of his final year of arbitration, and he has made a smooth transition from the NL Central to the AL East.”
“The 2021 NL Cy Young winner is one of baseball's true aces, and with three straight seasons of at least 30 starts he is one of the most durable workhorses in the sport at a time when pitching injuries are a major concern.”
“Expect him to try to eclipse the $36 million AAV that Cole received in his deal with the Yankees, and he should have a long line of suitors this winter.”
Entering Saturday, Burnes was 14-8 on the season with a 3.06 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 182 1/3 innings pitched.
